Babu Owino has distanced himself from the ongoing discussions regarding the succession of Raila Odinga as the Kingpin of the Nyanza region.

During an interview with NTV, the Embakasi East MP said that engaging in such discussions while Raila is still alive could be considered an act of treason.

Babu Owino professed his love and loyalty for the former Prime Minister saying he is still his leader.

“Raila is someone I respect so much, someone I love with my soul. I love Raila to death. I resonate with his ideologies that is why I have never wavered or moved to any side, except Raila’s side,” he said.

Babu added that while people are free to discuss succession and propose names, it is essential to remember that Raila remains the leader.

“I can never discuss succession politics when Baba (Raila) is still there because he is my leader, that amounts to treason. The laws of power say that never discuss the succession of a king while the king is still alive.”

Raila Odinga has not made an official declaration of retirement from politics following his fifth, and potentially final, attempt at the presidency in the last year’s elections.

The 78-year-old has publicly stated on numerous occasions that he will not be coerced into leaving politics, despite his unsuccessful presidential bids and advancing age.

In December, Odinga responded to calls from pro-government supporters urging him to retire from active politics by saying, ‘There are people who keep on telling me to go back to Bondo. Don’t give them your ears because they don’t understand that I know the road leading to Bondo better than they do.”