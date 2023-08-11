Rapper Stephen Otieno Adera aka Stevo Simple Boy has shown signs of being a polygamous man after he professed his love for a woman who is not his wife.

The ‘Tuheshimu Ndoa’ hitmaker is apparently having sleepless nights for ‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh Badgal.

Sharing on his official TikTok account, Stevo openly admitted his profound affection for the singer and encouraged his followers to convey his romantic interest in her. Stevo said he intends to make Ngesh Badgal his wife.

“Kuna mwanadada ambaye nimeona amenivuta sana anaitwa Kaveve Kazoze. Kama ako single mwambe Stevo namtamani. Awe wangu lazizi, sitamsuta, aje awe mchumba wangu,” he said while blowing kisses.

The singer’s comments left some of his fans puzzled, given that he is married to Grace Atieno.

Ng’esh on her part responded by asking the all-important question; If given a chance, can Stevo Simple Boy handle her?

“Nikimpea atawezana? 😅” the Nyandarua rapper wrote alongside a video of Simple Boy

Check out some fan comments

Luhya Icon Official wrote: wife ameenda wapi?

MercyKaranja783 added: the wife nah??

@Djubebe asked: What about your current wife?🥺 Ama ur looking for a second one😂😂🥰

Stan.Kimani added: “Na si huyu ako na wife mwingine already ama anataka wa pili”

Tukeys_ wrote: “huyo atawezana mpee tu roho moja. wazee wamekubali”

Ybn_daduska told Ngesh Bad gal: “Atazimia round one then uskieh tuko gooda gooda”