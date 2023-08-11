Parliament is considering the implementation of legislation that would prohibit elected officials from traveling together in a single vehicle or plane, aiming to minimize potential losses in the event of an accident.

The legislators made the proposal while deliberating on the floor of the assembly on Thursday.

The proposal comes in the wake of a recent unfortunate road incident, wherein a vehicle carrying three MCAs collided with a Boda Boda, resulting in the tragic death of one MCA and severe injuries to two others.

Members of Parliament (MPs) expressed concern regarding the well-being of the ward representatives, highlighting the necessity to reevaluate their welfare.

The MPs at the same advocated for the implementation of strict regulations governing the boda boda industry.