Senator Catherine Mumma is once again urging the government to incorporate age-appropriate sex education into the curriculum, aiming to empower learners with comprehensive knowledge about sexuality.

In a statement, the nominated Senator proposes the integration of sexuality into the Kenyan education system, alongside the introduction of wellness and health topics.

Mumma says the introduction would be guided by scientific evidence, an understanding of sociocultural dynamics, and alignment with constitutional values, enabling students to attain optimal health, well-being, and dignity.

“Integrating age-appropriate sex education and life skills learning into the Kenyan education system, guided by science and the values of our constitution as they informed choices and protect their sexual relationship rights,” she said.

The lawmaker is also advocating for adolescents to have free access to healthcare services, encompassing treatments for menstrual-related conditions such as endometriosis, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), severe cramps, heavy periods, abnormal bleeding, as well as medical interventions for concerns stemming from Female Genital Mutilation, including fistula repair and reparative procedures.

“We need to review the Universal Health Coverage and National Health Insurance Fund regulations to ensure adolescents’ access to cost-free healthcare services so that we have more of them receive treatment,” Mumma said.

In order to assist girls in navigating adolescence with fewer challenges, the senator emphasized the necessity for specialized training in adolescent medicine within medical educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

“This will enable professionals to focus on delivering comprehensive health care tailored specifically to the unique health needs of adolescents, this will definitely improve how they access healthcare since this will be their space,” she says.