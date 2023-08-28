President Dr. William Ruto is expected to flag off 100,000 community health promoters during the 14th edition of the national Mashujaa Day celebrations, which will be held in Kericho.

Speaking during preparations and start of the renovation works of the Kericho Green Stadium, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said that the flagging off of the community health promoters by the president during the national celebrations is very key to the country.

“We are very excited to be the owners of this event because as the Ministry of Health, we have four pillars one of it being the human resources for health and it is during this Mashujaa day that the President is going to flag off the community health promoters,” said Muthoni.

The PS said that during the occasion, the Ministry of Health will showcase through the expo the health products and technologies, and health information systems which include digitization, innovation and technology, and health care financing, adding that the expo will be a week-event long in the county.

Meanwhile, State Department for Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has assured the residents of Kericho that this year’s Mashujaa day will be held in the County as earlier announced contrary to speculations that the event might not be held in the area.

Dr. Omollo speaking to the press at the Kericho Green Stadium said the scope of the expansion will include the construction of three more steel terraces within the open spaces to accommodate more people.

He said each of the two areas adjoining the main pavilion will be fitted with 1000 more seats and another 1000 will be created within the terraces.

The PS added that the stadium will be supplied with essential utilities, particularly water, electricity and sewerage systems.

“The renovations were being managed by Sports Kenya, supervision is by officers from public works with support from the Kenya Defence Forces, the concrete works is 100 percent done and what is happening now is installation,” said Dr. Omollo.

He said the Stadium will have a sitting capacity of 10,000 people at the Main pavilion and a complementary pavilion on all sides of the stadium, which is being done through steel fabrication.

Dr. Omollo said that the National Steering Committee for National Celebrations including Housing PS Charles Hinga and his Water and Sanitation counterpart Paul Rono visited the County commissioner’s residence that was being renovated to host the garden party on the Mashujaa day and added that the refurbishment was progressing well.

Omollo further said this year’s Mashujaa celebrations will be anchored on universal healthcare, which is one of the pillars, against which the government has propped the Kenya Vision 2030 targets.

He also said security was in place and that the Kenya Defence Forces would start practicing for the occasion from September 15.

The PS mentioned that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), will upgrade sections of the roads within the town key among them the 1.58 Kilometers circumferential road around Kericho open-air market, the 1 KM Isaac Salat Road, The 1.5 KM Guru Nanak Temple Mosque Road and the 1.7 Cemetery -Cereals- Siloam Road.

“Functional streetlights will also be erected within the entire municipality and along the highway,” said Dr. Omollo.

The Kericho County Governor Dr. Eric Mutai who was present welcomed people from all walks of life to attend the forthcoming Mashujaa celebrations.

Also present at the function were the new Kericho County Commissioner Gilbert Kityo and other members of the Kericho County security team.

-Kenya News Agency(KNA)