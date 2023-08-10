State employees are poised to receive a salary increase of 7 to 10 percent, effective from July 1, with adjustments backdated to that date following a freeze imposed in 2021.

During a morning briefing in Nairobi, officials from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) informed media representatives that this wage revision stems from the robust growth trajectory witnessed right after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Treasury has earmarked a budget of Sh27.1 billion for the fiscal year 2023/24 to facilitate the implementation of this endeavor.

“The average increase of 7-10 per cent will be undertaken over a two-year period and is inclusive of a notch increase, averaging three per cent annually,” SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich said.

Ngetich also noted the commission respected a request from President Ruto for his and his deputy’s salaries to remain unaltered during the review process.

This implies that Ruto will continue to receive a salary of Sh. 1.44 million, while Gachagua’s salary will remain at Sh. 1.22 million.

Under the reviewd remuneration, Cabinet Secretaries will get a salary boost of approximately 3.5%, bringing their new compensation to Sh. 957,000, up from the previous amount of Sh. 924,000.

The largest portion of the salary increase will be allocated to teachers, with the Teachers Service Commission receiving 44.2% of the total sum.

Following closely, the armed forces will receive 20.9%, and counties will be allotted 18.8%. Meanwhile, civil services and state officers will receive 8.5% and 4.3% respectively from the total increment.

In the current year, the government’s workforce has grown to 968,425 employees, up from the previous year’s count of 953,041. These employees collectively earn an average monthly salary of Sh73,540.