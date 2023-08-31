President William Ruto is set to preside over the launch of additional electric motorcycles in Mombasa County on Friday. The initiative is a collaboration between the Kenyan government and Spiro, an electric two-wheeler company.

The commissioning will take place at the Mama Ngina Waterfront. The Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, said the launch is expected to transform the local transportation environment by introducing sustainable and inventive e-mobility solutions.

“As the Ministry in charge of Industrialization that advocates for clean energy and environmental stewardship as we industrialize, we believe that the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is an essential step towards reducing carbon emissions, enhancing urban air quality, and ensuring a greener future for generations to come,” said the Ministry in a statement.

Done in conjunction with the Ministry of Transport in collaboration with Africa Smart Mobility Solutions Kenya Limited, the Ministry said the project underscores the necessity of private sector involvement in the field of e-mobility.

“We firmly believe that the synergy between the public and private sectors is vital to drive widespread adoption of EVs and establish the necessary infrastructure, including charging networks and policy frameworks.”

Ahead of the launch, the electric motorbike company says it will educate and provide safety training to all Boda riders before bike deployment.

“With an almost similar price of energy, boda rider is enabled to travel double the distance with a brand new EV bike compared to fuel-powered bike,” said Spiro.