Four people are in police custody on suspicion of soliciting bribes and defrauding individuals seeking immigration services at Nyayo House, the department’s headquarters in Nairobi.

Josphat Khamandi Manyonyi, Howard Tsimbagi (also known as Button), Ahmed Ibrahim Sheikh, and Hassan Mohamed Hosman were arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, who had stationed themselves at the bustling government office for several days.

“On 25th August 2023 officers from the DCI – Immigration conducted the above operation. The objective of the operation was to arrest brokers who take advantage of members of the public and solicit bribes for otherwise free services,” DCI said.

The suspects were booked at the Central Police Station, and are to be charged with the offenses of preparing to commit a felony and conspiring to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

DCI detectives also confiscated mobile phones belonging to the suspects for analysis, to aid the ongoing investigations before the suspects are presented in court for arraignment.

“These efforts will be undertaken regularly,” DCI cautioned.

