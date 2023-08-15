Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has launched a wellness and rehabilitation camp for young men at the Jamhuri Show Ground in Nairobi County.

This initiative comes after the successful screening of individuals grappling with addiction in different areas of Nairobi, who willingly consented to undergo the rehabilitation process.

Individuals with severe cases of addiction have been taken to a rehabilitation center in Limuru, whereas those with milder cases will camp at the Jamhuri Grounds for a month to undergo treatment.

Speaking during the launch Pastor Dorcas called on the society to embrace the addicts and treat them as part of the society.

The program aligns with her initiative for rehabilitating young men. The initial group of rehabilitated young men, who have been undergoing treatment under her guidance in Timau, Meru County, are poised to complete their program and graduate in a few weeks.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga who was also present at the Jamhuri grounds promised to place some of the reformed men in the ongoing affordable housing programme.

In attendance were notable figures including Nairobi Deputy Governor Hon. Njoroge Muchiri, Members of Parliament Hon. Esther Passaris (Nairobi), Hon. Beatrice Elachi (Dagoreti North), Hon. Phelix Odiwour, also known as Jalang’o (Lang’ata), a representative of MP John Kiarie (Dagoreti South), as well as religious leaders, among others.

