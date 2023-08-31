The Spouse of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, on Wednesday, launched the Mombasa Medical Camp that targets persons addicted to alcohol, drugs and substance abuse in the county.

The camp was launched at the Railways Dispensary, Shimanzi in Mombasa County with a similar camp set to be launched in Miritini area later this week.

Speaking during the launch Pastor Dorcas called for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to dignify the lives of the addicts.

“We can no longer afford to sit pretty and assume that someone somewhere will save our children. There is nobody who will come from abroad to save our children. It is our responsibility as Kenyans, as Africans to save the African boy, it is our future,” She said.

The launch comes after Pastor Dorcas visited the drug dens of Mombasa County in May this year and interacted with the addicts.

This is in line with her boychild initiative that aims to dignify the lives of thousands of youths nationwide.

“A man or a boychild is wired to be a leader, a father. Therefore, if they feel they cannot sit in that position and cannot get care of their families they feel frustrated. We must remove that frustration by rehabilitating them, treating them and validating their dreams,” Pastor Dorcas said.

Early this month Pastor Dorcas set up a camp at the ASK Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi which is currently holding more than 80 young men undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Another cohort of more than 100 men are set to graduate from a rehabilitation Centre in Timau, Meru County. At least 50 others are undergoing rehabilitation at a rehab facility in Limuru, Kiambu County under the program of the Spouse of the Deputy President.

Mombasa DCC Ronald Mwiwiwi said efforts have been ongoing to register most of the addicts who have been in the dens without proper identification.

The County Government of Mombasa, through the Chief Officer in charge of Health Abdullah Daleno, promised to work with the office of the Spouse of the Deputy President to implement projects that target the youth in the coastal county.