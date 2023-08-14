Matatu owners are planning to establish a driver’s training school to enhance road safety.

According to representatives from the Matatu Owners Association (MOA), matatu owners are taking steps to establish their own driver’s training school as a proactive measure to reduce road accidents. They said this initiative aims to complement the government’s endeavors in curbing road incidents and enhancing overall safety for all road users.

At the same time, the group led by the new MOA Chairman Albert Karagacha emphasized that the suspension of retraining of public service vehicle (PSV) drivers by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) was unsuccessful due to the lack of involvement of relevant stakeholders.

They highlighted the need for the matatu industry to embark on self-regulation, akin to various national organizations, by establishing a training institution.

Karagacha was speaking to journalists in Thika, Kiambu County when he met Matatu owners at the start of his team’s countrywide engagement with members in the face of challenges brought by the rising cost of fuel.

Accompanied by MOA Chief Executive Patricia Mutheu and the national coordinator Philip Muia, he made a plea to drivers to exercise heightened caution on the roads as schools close for the second term break.

Furthermore, these officials rejected government efforts to regulate PSV fares, deeming such endeavors as ineffective.