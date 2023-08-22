President William Ruto declared on Monday that holders of Indonesian passports will now enjoy Visa-Free entry to Kenya. This development follows discussions with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, who was visiting the country.

Following the meeting at State House, Nairobi, Ruto addressed a press conference and highlighted that, in alignment with Kenya’s stance of being open for business, the gradual easing and elimination of visa constraints for entry by Indonesians was of utmost importance.

“On our part as Kenya, we have taken the decision to extend visa-free entry not only to holders of diplomatic and service passports but also to all holders of Indonesian passports,” he said.

The announcement came as Kenya and Indonesia formalized their collaboration through the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and a Letter of Intent. These agreements aim to enhance commercial cooperation and foster investment promotion between the two nations.

“We have agreed to enhance and expand the partnership between Kenya and Indonesia with focus on four key issues: Food security, mining, renewable energy and health.” Said President Ruto.

The presidents also discussed trade and investment as well as collaboration in higher education, basic education, and vaccine development as well as concluded an MOU between the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the Indonesia Food and Drug Authority, which will facilitate the strengthening, promotion, development, and implementation of regulatory cooperation in pharmaceutical products.

“An MOU that establishes a framework between Kenya Biovax and Indonesia’s BioFarma for cooperation in technology transfer, contract manufacturing, registration, supply, and marketing of vaccines portfolio that will be manufactured by BioFarma in the Republic of Kenya, has also been executed.” Said Ruto.

Kenya further pledged to engage in negotiations for a preferential Trade Agreement with Indonesia. President Ruto stated that this agreement will adhere to the trade regulations of both the East African Community (EAC) and the broader continental trade framework.

“We have additionally discussed the importance of entering a Bilateral Investment Treaty that will provide a stable and predictable investment environment which is a precondition for accelerated Private Secretor Investment. We have tasked our joint teams to finalize the elaboration of this instrument within the next 90 days,” said Ruto.