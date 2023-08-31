The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has refuted the assertions made by Azimio leaders, alleging that the recent interrogation of former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was driven by political motives.

The anti-graft watchdog said these allegations were baseless and meant to divert attention from corrupt practices.

“EACC will undertake its mandate strictly under the guidance of law and that will not in any way be swayed or distracted by such political utterances,” EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said.

EACC reiterated its commitment to pursuing accountability for anyone suspected of misappropriating public funds, regardless of their standing or political affiliation.

Ngumbi clarified that in addition to Oparanya, EACC is currently conducting investigations into a total of 21 other incumbent and former governors for their alleged involvement in corruption and economic offenses involving tens of billions of public funds.

The spokesperson said these cases are currently in various stages of investigation. Once these investigations are completed, the corresponding investigation files will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with suitable recommendations.

Ngumbi stated that the EACC functions as a law enforcement entity rather than a political organization. Therefore, it will persist in conducting its investigations autonomously, fairly, and competently, all while adhering to legal protocols.

“The Commission expects all leaders to abandon the culture of unleashing political attacks on institutions whenever called to account over allegations of corruption,” he said.

According to Ngumbi, such political attacks are seen as attempts to politicize the Commission’s operations, which stands as a significant obstacle in the battle against corruption.

Furthermore, the Commission urged political leaders to avoid attributing ethnic dimensions to the functions of independent offices.

Ngumbi was speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Media Council of Kenya workshop for Senior Government Communications.