Nairobi County Government has announced a raft of measures that his administration plans to take to clean up the capital city.

For starters, the Nairobi county government is set to recruit 3,500 environmental workers inn a bid to expand green employment opportunities. Additionally, the county aims to address crucial technical roles at the ward and sub-county tiers by appointing 97 more personnel.

”The green jobs will involve cleaning and sweeping, vegetation clearing, setting up new green spaces, tree planting, maintenance of recreational parks in city neighborhoods, roadside maintenance, county utility maintenance and river regeneration work,” Sakaja said.

Speaking Wednesday, the Nairobi county boss also noted that garbage collection has improved since he flagged off 27 new tipper trucks.

Data from the county indicates that solid waste collection has increased from an average of 1,800 tonnes per day to 3,000 tonnes.

The county attributes the improved waste collection to the county’s decision to hire 84 contractors responsible for managing solid waste collection, transportation, and disposal services across all 17 sub-county zones.

”As a county, I am happy we have done very well to enhance the capacity to collect, manage and dispose solid waste that had become a major issue in the past,” Sakaja said.

”We intend to sustain the momentum so that our city remains green, clean and habitable.”

Governor Sakaja also announced that the county is nearing the final stages of procuring equipment, including 10 skip loaders, 24 refuse compactors, 3 bulldozers, and 4 backhoes.

Furthermore, Sakaja has confirmed that the long-awaited weighbridge at the Dandora dumpsite is on track for completion in September.

The Nairobi governor said the county is committed to establishing parks within available open spaces, which includes the ongoing renovation of the Roysambu roundabout. This initiative aims to enhance the availability of recreational areas for the community.

A total of 32 illegal dumpsites across areas such as Riverside, Kamkunji, Sunken, Ng’enda Lane, and Pumwani Maternity have been successfully transformed into maintained green areas.