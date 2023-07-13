Interior CS Kithure Kindiki says the government has mobilized law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in planning and executing crimes that occurred during the anti-government protests on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

In a brief statement released on Wednesday evening, Kindiki said all individuals, whether directly or indirectly involved in the well-coordinated breach of public safety and security, will face punishment for their actions.

“The Government has tonight mobilised all the law enforcement agencies of the State and the institutions of our country’s criminal justice system to conclude investigations urgently and proceed to the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the planning and execution of the crimes committed today, including those who funded or otherwise aided or abetted the offenders,” Kindiki said.

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen also issued a statement warning persons responsible for the destruction of public infrastructure during demonstrations.

Murkomen said he had officially requested the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to conduct investigations and ensure the arrest and punishment of those responsible for vandalizing properties.

The CS noted that a significant number of individuals responsible for the acts have been captured on CCTV cameras and by media outlets that were covering the demonstrations.

“Going forward, organisers of demonstrations must guarantee that their supporters will not repeat such acts of lawlessness failure to which they will be held personally responsible for losses incurred through theft, vandalism, and the destruction of public infrastructure and property,” he said.