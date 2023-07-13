Scrap metal dealers in the country have been cautioned against dealing with metal suspected to have been obtained through the vandalism of public and private structures.

In a statement, the Scrap Metal Council said it was concerned by vandalism witnessed Wednesday during the nationwide anti-government protests.

Indeed, protesters had a field day yesterday as they were seen destroying both private and public property, including the newish Nairobi Expressway.

Chairman of the Scrap Metal Council, Mr Francis Mugo, warned scrap metals dealers against aiding the destruction of these properties.

“Scrap Metal Council has noted with concern the recurring and increasing reports of destruction and vandalism of critical public and private infrastructures in the country especially on our roads and highways,” Mugo stated.

“In view of the above, the Council is cautioning scrap metal dealers to desist from aiding these misconducts through purchase of metals obtained through destruction and vandalism.”

Mugo emphasized that such actions amount to economic sabotage, and any dealer found in possession of such materials will face severe legal consequences, including the revocation of their operating license.

Instead, the Scrap Metal Council chairman urged metal dealers’ associations to actively support the government by promptly reporting any cases of suspected scrap metal obtained through vandalism.

“We appreciate all the dealers that have been responsive to our call and also urge them to continue sensitising other stakeholders,” Mugo added.