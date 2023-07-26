Ex-president Uhuru Kenyatta spoke about his fallout with President William Ruto, revealing that it all started after the 2017 polls.

During an interview at his Nairobi office on Monday, Kenyatta said their disagreement arose from their differing opinions regarding Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“It all started after the 2017 General Election. Dr Ruto wanted us to go after Mr Odinga and his opposition clique ruthlessly, but I refused. I told him my priority at the time was the unity of Kenyans, and that going after the political class would fracture the nation,” Uhuru recounted.

However, Uhuru revealed that Ruto was adamant that the Jubilee administration should take measures to tame the opposition.

The retired president said he strongly disagreed with that stance, emphasizing that he had explicitly informed Ruto that the risk of dividing the country far surpassed any potential gains from controlling the opposition.

“I told him I had been to The Hague as a suspect and I didn’t want to go there for another four years again. I was clear that I wasn’t going to be arraigned at the International Criminal Court again for whatever reason. On hearing this, Dr Ruto went out and started his propaganda of abandonment,” Uhuru said.

The former president would go ahead to form a truce with Raila Odinga, whom he described as a godsend.

“Raila was a godsend. I don’t think I would have survived the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had I been leading the country alone, as my deputy was working against me.”