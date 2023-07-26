The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has stated that President William Ruto has fulfilled his promise of providing affordable gas to Kenyans.

The president made this promise in March during the re-launch of the Women Enterprise Fund at KICC. He assured that the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) would be eliminated to make it more affordable.

“Kenyans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the government delivers on its commitment to lower the cost of cooking gas. President William Ruto had made a resolute pledge to reduce cooking gas expenses as part of a broader effort to alleviate the burden of living costs,” UDA said.

According to UDA, the cost of a 6kg and 13kg gas cylinder has decreased by at least Ksh550 and Ksh700, respectively.

“Gas vendors have significantly decreased their prices for 6kg cylinder refills, which now range between Shs 850 and Shs 1100, compared to the previous Shs 1400 to Shs 1600 range. Similarly, a 13kg cylinder refill now costs between Shs 2000 and Shs 2100, down from the earlier Shs 2700 to Shs 3000.

“Major petrol stations have also followed suit, adjusting their prices from Shs 3300 to Shs 2700 for 13kg cylinders and from Shs 1800 to Shs 1200 for 6kg cylinders,” the ruling party added on Tuesday.