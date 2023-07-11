On the first day of the fourth phase of the Shakahola cult exhumations, an additional 12 bodies were discovered, bringing the total count of remains found in the area since the investigations started to 350.

Forty new mass graves were also discovered as the exhumation exercise resumed on Monday.

The exercise commenced at the residence of one of the suspects, Titus Musyoka, who is currently in police custody. Detectives and pathologists conducted digging operations at Musyoka’s compound, focusing on the areas where graves had been identified.

Police recovered the bodies of three minors who are believed to be Musyoka’s children. The search continued deep inside the forest where nine more bodies were unearthed.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the 40 new graves are expected to contain multiple bodies.

“Today, in this phase that has just begun, we have 40 unopened graves, and we suspect that each grave may contain more than one body. Therefore, it poses a significant challenge,” he said.

Kindiki further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to crack down on rogue preachers.

“We will deal with all criminals who are hiding in places of worship, whether they are churches, temples, or mosques. We will expel anyone promoting corrupt religious practices. There is no difference between these individuals and Al-Shabaab terrorists, livestock thieves, or drug traffickers,” he said.