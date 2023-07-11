President William Ruto will Wednesday host visiting Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi at State House, Nairobi.

The two leaders will address a joint press conference at 9 am. The meeting will be Ruto’s first official engagement since jetting back into the country Monday evening from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he attended IGAD Quartet Heads of State and Government meeting that focussed on the Sudan conflict.

Raisi is on a three-day visit to Africa which includes Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

According to IRNA, this will be the first visit to Africa by an Iranian president in 11 years, and it is part of the government’s inclusive foreign policy.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani described the trip as “a new turning point” which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

“He will lead a delegation from Tehran at the invitation of his counterparts in the host countries to examine potential possibilities for improving commercial and political ties”, the ministry said.

Raisi’s tour is intended to strengthen Iran’s position in the $600-billion African economy in line with the administration’s stance on economic multilateralism.