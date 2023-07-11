A Shs.11.2 million restaurant has been officially handed over to the county government’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Social Services by the contractor after the completion of construction works.

The project aims to raise revenue for the West Pokot County government by offering conference services, weddings events, and other social services.

The restaurant, which is located close to County Headquarters in Kapenguria is earmarked to help the community in boosting their incomes as well as raise revenue for the county government.

Culture, Tourism and Social Services Chief Officer Mr. Paul Timan expressed his satisfaction with the work done by the contractor in less than two months.

“The restaurant is well equipped and the contractor has done a good job as per the requirements. The restaurant has spacious halls that will be convenient for events such as weddings, conference meetings and other activities,” Timan reiterated.

The Chief Officer also lauded Governor Simon Kachapin’s leadership through investment in matters of culture, tourism and social services which have been rated so low in the county.

The project contractor Ms Winnie Mutheu expressed her cordial working experience with the county government of West Pokot that facilitated her seamless completion of the project in good time.

“We are happy that we have done our best on this project. We have given it our best as per the specifications. We know the community of West Pokot will appreciate this work,” she said.

Ms Mutheu challenged fellow contractors to work diligently so as to fulfill the ambitions of their clients whenever they are awarded work to do.

“My honest advice to fellow contractors is to always work with the best of your skills and expertise and not just for profits because money will never be enough. Please do something good for your client,’’ she advised.

Owing to the proximity of the facility to the county headquarters, more activities are likely to be hosted there, thus making the section of town more vibrant.

-Kenya News Agency