President William Ruto has said the government intends to hire 25,000 teachers and dispatch 11,000 community health promoters throughout Kenya.

During a church service on Sunday in Molo, Nakuru County, the President said the teachers will supplement the 35,000 educators already employed this year.

“For the first time, the government has employed 35,000 teachers this year; no other government has employed such a number of teachers other than this government. This year before August, we will employ an additional 25,000 teachers so that every child in Kenya gets the opportunity to go to school,” the president said.

“It is imperative that we educate our young children, the biggest resource we have in Kenya is our children and the only way to ensure equality between the children from poor and rich backgrounds is through education,” he added.

Emphasizing the importance of healthcare, President William Ruto confirmed that the government would allocate funds for 11,000 community health promoters. Their role would be to initiate the provision of health services at the grassroots level.

Additionally, he mentioned that each community health promoter would be responsible for attending to a cluster of 100 households.

The community health promoter will be responsible for treating minor ailments to reduce congestion at referrals hospitals for patients seeking treatment for minor health issues.

“We have said health treatment will begin at the community level. Before you even go to the hospital, a community health promoter will be available in your community. We will fund 11,000 community health promoters across Kenya,” Ruto said.

Ruto disclosed that the national government has allocated Ksh.110 million to cover the payment of community health promoters across the entire country. He urged county governments to also allocate and plan their respective budgets accordingly for the remuneration of these health promoters.

The President added that the government is committed to equipping the community health promoters with the necessary tools and equipment to effectively carry out their duties.