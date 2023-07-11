The owner of a mobile phone shop in Kitengela is counting losses after burglars drilled a hole in a wall of the shop and made away with goods worth at least Sh1.5 million.

During the daring Thursday night burglary, the robbers reportedly tied the hands and legs of the two security guards with ropes and allegedly held them captive for about five hours.

The guards, who were untied in the morning by passers-by, told police that the gang of more than five struck at around midnight.

They first broke into an adjacent shop before using tools to drill a hole in the wall to gain access to the mobile phone shop, The Tecno Maafcom.

The shop is located in front of the Nurric building, which meant the burglars could not break in through the front doors.

The following morning, the shop’s workers found empty shelves and CCTV cameras had been completely destroyed.

“The shop had been turned upside down. All the phones and accessories were gone. The hole in the wall was fresh,” a shopkeeper told the Nation.

Meanwhile, the security guards were taken into custody to assist detectives as “persons of interest”.

A police report filed at the Kitengela Police Station(OB No 37/12:16hrs) indicates that the shop lost 50 brand new phones of various makes and accessories worth at least Sh1.5 million.

An officer privy to the investigations said were tracing the stolen phones through their serial numbers.

“We are tracing the mobile phones. Fortunately, the owner had written down the serial numbers of the phones. The two guards are helping with the investigation. It was a well-planned burglary,” the officer said.