A man based in Nairobi has been charged with committing an indecent act and intentionally disturbing the peace. The charges were brought against him after he allegedly groped a female traffic officer’s backside along the Thika Superhighway.

Timothy Mulei allegedly committed the said offenses while the female police officer, who was assigned to Kasarani Police Station, was directing traffic at the Roasters Roundabout.

According to reports, Mulei was in the company of his friends when he committed the indecent act and then casually walked away from the scene.

Following the incident, other pedestrians at the scene reportedly ridiculed the female police officer, who was in the company of her colleagues.

According to court papers, the officer’s colleagues who witnessed the incident chased after Mule and apprehended him before taking him to Kasarani Police Station, where he was officially booked for the alleged offences.

Appearing before Mule Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia, the accused denied the charges and was released on a bond of Ksh.100,000 or a cash bail of Ksh.80,000.

The mention of the case has been scheduled for September 14, 2023, while the trial date has been set for January 24, 2024, when the formal legal proceedings will begin.

The officer and her two colleagues are listed as witnesses in the case.