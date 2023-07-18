The government has withdrawn the security detail assigned to Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, and other lawmakers allied with the Azimio La Umoja Coalition.

Odinga’s withdrawn security includes over 10 police officers responsible for protecting him during his daily activities, as well as those stationed at his residences in Nairobi, Kisumu, and Siaya.

In addition to Odinga’s security detail, the State has also withdrawn the security provided to over 50 Azimio MPs, in anticipation of the scheduled anti-government protests set to begin on Wednesday this week.

The security personnel of four Nyanza governors, namely Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay, James Orengo of Siaya, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o of Kisumu, and Ochilo Ayacko of Migori, have been instructed to report to Kisumu.

According to Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, over 50 Members of Parliament have had their security withdrawn and have been instructed to report to the Parliament Police Station.

“Our security has been withdrawn without notice…we don’t care our security comes from God..,” said Wandayi.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni added that the withdrawal of security was a politically motivated act aimed at deterring the Azimio la Umoja Coalition from organizing and participating in mass demonstrations. He labeled it as a form of political witch-hunt.

“I didn’t expect the government to welcome maandamano so I am not surprised. If you are in office, the only responsibility is to make Kenyans’ lives better. If not, we ought to challenge you through protests and the police should provide protection,” Kioni said.