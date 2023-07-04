The Ministry of Education has integrated climate change management topics into the school curriculum, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has said.

The Minister said the curriculum aims to equip learners with skills in environmental awareness, enabling them to creatively and sustainably protect the environment for the well-being of future generations.

Speaking Monday morning during a Climate Justice Summit at Summer School Nairobi, CS Machogu added that the education on climate change also involves active participation in extracurricular activities such as planting trees and conservation of resources among others.

He also mentioned that the ministry has organized training sessions for teachers to enhance their knowledge and capacity in managing climate change-related topics.

“Education is a major tool to help mitigate the effects of climate change.” said CS Machogu.

On his part, Executive Director Panafrican Climate Justice Alliance (PCJA), Dr. Mithika Mwenda said equipping young Africans with the knowledge and tools to champion sustainable solutions is the main priority.