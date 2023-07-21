Rahab Karisa, the Kilifi Chief Officer responsible for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, was allegedly murdered by her house help following a dispute over the food budget.

This is according to a family member who reportedly disclosed that Karisa had confronted the house help regarding her excessive spending outside the agreed-upon budget.

“The house help was not happy and she quarrelled with her leading to the stabbing,” the source reportedly said as quoted by the Star.

The tragedy occurred after Karisa’s return from Italy on Wednesday. She was found dead in her home the following day.

Kilifi County Police Commander Fatuma Hadi on Thursday said the house help was still at large as investigations continue.

“Yes, she was stabbed and bled to death. We are closely following the case and already planning to interview a few witnesses including those who heard the commotion,” Fatuma said.

The police boss also refuted the rumors suggesting that the house help died by suicide.

Fatuma clarified that the identity of a deceased woman found hanging from a tree in Takaungu had already been established.

“The body discovered this morning in Takaungu is of a different person… Reports circulating on social media are untrue,” she said.

The police boss added that detectives have collected vital leads that could potentially result in the arrest of the suspect. They also recovered the murder weapon at the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro canceled a scheduled media briefing on Thursday due to overwhelming grief.

After viewing the body of the late Rahab, Mung’aro called for a media briefing at his official residence but he could not master enough strength to address them. He handed out a press release instead.

“I am at my lowest and I do not have the voice to address them,” he told his communication officer.

The governor eulogized Rahab as a hardworking and industrious officer and called on the police to bring her killer to book.

Mung’aro said the county will work closely with the family in the burial arrangements.

“I pray to the Lord to bless the departed soul and give strength and courage to cope up with the loss.”