Edi Gathegi is one the newest members of the DC Comics family after landing a superhero role for DC franchise resetter ‘Superman: Legacy.’

Recognized for his notable performances in films such as ‘The Harder They Fall’, ‘The Black List: Redemption’ and ‘X-Men: First Class’, Gathegi will now take on the role of Mister Terrific in ‘Superman: Legacy.’ This superhero character is always prepared to defend against villains and ensure the safety of the world.

An elated Gathegi announced the good news on his socials on Thursday, saying he was humbled to be joining DC.

“Beyond grateful a master storyteller has invited me to contribute to this iconic property and this artistic conversation. Humbled to join the DC family. Thank you, James Gunn, Peter Safran & Chantal Nong. Up up and away,” he wrote.

Gathegi joins an esteemed cast that includes fellow talented actors Nathan Fillion (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) and Isabela Merced (Madame Web).

With filming slated to commence next year, ‘Superman: Legacy’ promises to deliver a visually stunning and action-packed cinematic experience that will undoubtedly captivate superhero enthusiasts.