Dr Ofweneke(born Sande Bush) has set the record straight on his relation to Diana Marua, saying they indeed have something going on.

The comedian and TV presenter said their relationship is strictly professional as cohosts of the ‘Mr Right’ reality TV show. His comments come after a section of online bloggers read too much into their TV chemistry and made some hot gossip out of it.

Speaking in an interview Tuesday, Dr Ofweneke addressed the said gossipmongers urging them to respect people’s marriages.

“I want to say to your faces. Switch your cameras on. Yes Diana B and I have something going on.