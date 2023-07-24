Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his co-defendants who were last week arraigned in court have reportedly gone into hiding to avoid being re-arrested.

The five MPs and four others were released on bond on Friday over their alleged involvement in the planning of the anti-government protests. They include Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP), George Aladwa (Makadara MP), and three county assembly members(MCAs) – Peter Owera Oluoch (Huruma), Redson Otieno Onyango (Ngei), and Wilfred Oluoch Odalo (Mabatini).

Two personal assistants of Aladwa, namely Mr. Evans Omondi Awasi and Stephen Onyango Olayo, along with two county employees, Erick Ochieng Otieno and Antony Otsyula Joseph, were also part of those released on bond.

According to the Nation, the Azimio MPs have since gone into hiding due to police presence at their residences.

Their lawyers, Mr. Tom Kwanga and Danstan Omari, reportedly said police, driving civilian vehicles with Sudanese and Tanzanian registration, are camping at the residences of the politicians and their assistants, prompting them to take refuge.

After their release on bond last Friday, the politicians and their associates reportedly managed to outwit the police dragnet by cleverly disguising themselves in Legio Maria outfits as they left the court precincts.

“My clients are spending Sh10,000 in accommodation every day even though they were released on bond by the High Court and magistrate’s courts,” lawyer Tom Kwanga told the Nation.

He said that it is unfortunate that the police are disregarding and defying the court orders issued last Friday at the Milimani law courts.

According to Kwanga, Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri had granted anticipatory bonds to the lawmakers, indicating that the court explicitly directed the police not to arrest them.

The lawyers also claimed that the MCAs were subjected to assault during their three-day custody. Additionally, they alleged that during their arrest, police allegedly took Sh1.8 million from Redson, Sh3.2 million from Wycliffe, and Sh580,000 from Eric.

Lawyers Kwanga and Omari reportedly told the Nation on Sunday that the MCAs and their spouses are currently seeking refuge in various guest houses and hotels within the city fearing for their lives and arrests by police over unknown reasons.