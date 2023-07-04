The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has suspended Kenya’s Titus Ekiru, the sixth fastest man in marathon history, for suspected doping.

Through its Twitter page, the AIU on Monday said Ekiru was suspended due to the presence of prohibited substances, Triamcinolone Acetonide and metabolite, Pethidine, as well as tampering.

The 2019 Africa Games Half Marathon champion is facing two charges of positive doping tests and two additional charges of tampering due to alleged falsification of medical documents.

The 31-year-old athlete reportedly tested positive for the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide during the Milano Marathon in May 2021. Ekiru won the marathon to become the sixth-fastest marathoner of all time, having clocked a time of 2:02:57.

Following his victory in Italy, Ekiru’s positive test for Triamcinolone Acetonide did not immediately result in charges. He explained that the result was due to legitimate medical treatment, and the initial investigation seemed to support his claim.

However, matters escalated when the marathoner tested positive for Pethidine after winning the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon in November 2021. Once again, he argued that the positive result was due to authorized medical treatment.

“The athlete tested positive for pethidine after winning in Abu Dhabi, and again claimed the outcome resulted from legitimate medical treatment,” the AIU said.

“Ekiru was provisionally suspended one year ago and was later charged with suspected doping violations in March and April.”

The elite athlete who has the right to defend himself before the Disciplinary Tribunal – is facing a potential ten-year ban.