The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has issued a strong warning to professionals who are involved, directly or indirectly, in facilitating schemes that lead to the embezzlement of public funds.

The anti-graft watchdog says Kenyans have high expectations of professionals in the country.

According to EACC, Kenyans expect them to use their knowledge, skills, and expertise to promote the welfare of the public and work towards the common good.

The EACC says these expectations do not include facilitating corrupt practices or engaging in any conduct that harms or undermines the well-being of citizens.

“Kenyan professionals including engineers, lawyers, procurement practitioners, surveyors, land valuers, accountants, auditors and bankers have, in a big way, contributed to the destruction that corruption has done to the country by being the brains behind all complex corruption scandals,” EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said.

Speaking in Mombasa during the closure of a one-week workshop for procurement professionals, Ngumbi also noted that many professional bodies have done little to improve the ethical standing of their members.

The EACC spokesperson mentioned that according to investigations conducted over the years, no white-collar corruption scandal can be effectively planned or executed without the involvement of a professional.

“EACC will, therefore, strengthen partnerships with professionals through their regulatory bodies with a view to fostering integrity among their members and enlisting them as champions and carriers of the anti-corruption agenda,” Ngumbi said.

“By virtue of their duties, professionals and their regulatory bodies have great potential to significantly reduce the prevalence of corruption in Kenya.”

Ngumbi, in an effort to tackle the graft issue, also urged universities to incorporate mandatory ethics and integrity course units into their curriculum.