Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, has been selected as the brand ambassador for LemFi, a cross-border payment solution that enables the diaspora community to send and receive money from their home country.

Njugush explained that individuals using LemFi would benefit from zero transfer charges on all the money they send back to Kenya.

By eliminating transfer charges, LemFi aims to provide a cost-effective and convenient way for individuals to remit funds to Kenya, potentially benefiting the recipients and encouraging more people to utilize the service.

“Before we went to the UK we got in touch with LemFi (formerly Lemonade Finance), and they told us that they have a product where Kenyans in the UK, Canada, and the United States can send money back home free of charge,” Njugush said.

The content creator noted that the partnership with LemFi will come in handy as he embarks on his world Tour for TTNT4.

“In the previous TTNT, we had people who could send us money from abroad to purchase Links for fans to watch the show online. The Diaspora audience was always like how do we support Njugush, so they could send money and we use it pu purchase complimentary tickets for people,” Njugush told Mpasho.

The funnyman explained that with his new deal with LemFi, he can now receive money directly to his bank and mobile accounts from the Diaspora audience whenever they want to support his craft.

“For LemFi it’s zero fees on transactions because previously our fans used to support us but you receive the money when it’s already deducted. Then you receive your money in two to three minutes at the maximum either in my bank or mobile accounts. When you hear of Zero transaction fees, it’s just that we LemFi, whatever you send is what is received,” he said.

“And another interesting fact with LemFi is that whatever the exchange rate for the dollar is on the market that is exactly what you get when your money is wired to you,” Njugush added.

The influencer said in the future Kenyans will be able to send money to their relatives residing in foreign countries.

“In the future, you can be to send money to the UK, US, Canada…think of it this way, you have a relative or child studying abroad and they still need school fees and all that or even your wife/hubby is there doing shopping and in short of money so you quickly send them via LemFi.

The App is available on the apple store, and Play Store for easy download and use,” the LemFi ambassador said.