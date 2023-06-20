Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Monday opened this year’s Kenya Water and Sanitation Conference and Exhibition in Mombasa County on behalf of President William Samoei Ruto.

The conference themed “Harnessing Technology and Innovation to accelerate access to safely managed water and sanitation for all” seeks to explore technology in accelerating water and sanitation access.

The Kenya Kwanza government in its Manifesto promised to ensure that all Kenyans are able to access clean water and the conference brings together stakeholders in the sector to deliberate on fast ways to leverage emerging innovative technological solutions to accelerate achieving the plan of providing water and sanitation for all.

The conference comes at a time when the country has experienced major challenges occasioned by climate change. The DP has urged the stakeholders to utilize the time to share experiences as well as the knowledge that will aid in getting through different climatic conditions.

DP Gachagua has assured Kenyans that they will continue reaching out to partners through the public-private partnership program to establish projects that will accelerate the achievement of a water-sufficient country.

The Government has continued to call on county Governments to work with the national government in addressing the water challenges.