A man has been apprehended by the police on suspicion of decapitating his partner in Turbo, Uasin Gishu.

A National Police Service (NPS) report indicates that the woman’s head, which had been missing for two weeks, was discovered in Sosian River.

“On 24/06/2023 at 18.40 hrs, Police in Turbo, Uasin Gishu recovered a head believed to be that of Sheila Jepkemboi who was beheaded by her lover one Eliud Kipchoge in a suspected love triangle on the 13th of June 2023 at Kibolo Village, Kaptebee Location.

“NPS Officers working with professional divers from Uasin Gishu County Government yesterday recovered the missing head within Murgor Village downstream in Sosian River,” said NPS.

The police service said the suspect is in police cells on Custodial Orders.

“The head was removed to Kimbilio Funeral Home morgue, awaiting further action for identification and autopsy, police added.

The decapitated body which was earlier recovered on the 13th June, 2023 is lying at same hospital morgue after the family members refused to hold burial rites without the head in line with the local traditions.