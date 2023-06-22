A detainee who was being held alongside Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie has passed away while in custody.

A prosecutor in the Shakahola Cult deaths case, Jamii Yamina, informed the Mombasa court on Wednesday that the deceased identified as Joseph Juma Buyuka was among the Mackenzie followers who had staged a 10-day hunger strike while in custody.

Jamii informed the court that Juma Buyuka, who was an aide to Mackenzie, passed away on Monday while receiving medical treatment at Malindi Hospital after being rushed there from Malindi GK Prison where he was being held.

“The [Mackenzie] aide had declined to eat and drink while being held at Watamu Police StationHe died two days ago. Complications were from hunger strike and starvation, but we will await a postmortem report,” Jamii said.

The prosecutor said the autopsy report would be presented to the court once the postmortem examination is completed.

Jamii further informed the court that two other suspects, Evans Sirya and Fredrick Karimi, who were also admitted on the same day, were still critically ill in the same hospital.

“We [the state] shall file a medical report on their progress with the court within a week. After the postmortem on Buyuka is concluded, we shall also produce the report,” he told the court.

The State requested 60 more days to complete investigations but Defense lawyer Wycliffe Makasembo raised objections to the application, alleging that the State had subjected the suspects to psychological torture.