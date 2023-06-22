The High Court has prohibited Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria from making derogatory or offensive statements toward any media practitioner.

The Milimani High Court issued the injunction against Moses Kuria on Wednesday, pending the hearing and resolution of a petition filed with the court. The petition seeks an order from the court declaring the Cabinet Secretary unfit to hold public office.

Human rights defender Charles Mugane filed the suit against CS Kuria in response to his recent insults and threats directed toward Nation Media Group(NMG).

In the petition, Mugane contends that the derogatory language used by Kuria towards the media was designed to intimidate or threaten media practitioners, with the purpose of discouraging them from uncovering questionable government transactions.

Mugane argues that such actions violate the constitutional freedom of the media.

“The above words were uttered by the person of a Cabinet Secretary who is a State Officer in his official capacity which conduct dishonors the nation of Kenya, the office held by the 1st Respondent and further waters down public confidence in the integrity of the office so held,” the petition reads in part.

While issuing the gag orders against CS Kuria, Justice Lawrence Mugambi directed that the matter be served upon the respondents in the case, including the Trade CS and the Attorney General.

The mention of the case was scheduled for June 24th.