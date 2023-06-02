On Thursday, President William Ruto unveiled the Hustler Group Loan, the second offering from the Financial Inclusion Fund otherwise known as the Hustler Fund.

The loan product is designed to facilitate access to funds for groups comprising between 5 to 10 individuals.

President Ruto said the Group Micro Enterprise Loan products will allow members to borrow between Sh20,000 and Sh1,000,000.

“I am glad that this launch of the group loan product is taking place against the backdrop of the phenomenal success of the Hustler Fund Personal Loan product. I expect this product will encounter even greater appetite from the market,” he said.

To date, the Hustler Fund has recorded an impressive tally of 42.5 million transactions, providing approximately 20.2 million Kenyans with access to around Sh30 Billion. Out of this total, Sh19.7 Billion has already been repaid.

Some 7 million Hustlers were repeat customers.

“Not a single shilling has been stolen through corruption and borrowers do not need to know anyone, bribe any official or go through complex bureaucratic procedures to access the Hustler Fund,” the President said.

How To Qualify And Apply For The Hustler Group Loan

The second phase of the Hustler Fund is called the Group Micro Enterprise Loan Products (GMELP).