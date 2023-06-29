Kwale County authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a German tourist whose body was discovered in a hotel room in Diani.

The body of Marion Krieger was discovered in a resort she had rented together with her boyfriend Ephrem Tafare Gebru, who is of Ethiopian nationality, Citizen Digital reports.

According to a police report, Gebru said he found Marion’s body hanging from a waist belt in the bathroom.

The couple arrived in the country on June 19 and had plans to depart on Tuesday. Citizen added the couple had a quarrel prior to the discovery of the woman’s body.

Marion’s body was removed to the Jocham Hospital mortuary in Mombasa County as investigations continue.