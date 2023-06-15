Exciting news for the local music industry! The Recording Academy has announced the inclusion of three new categories for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. These new categories are Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The decision to add these categories was made during the Recording Academy’s semiannual Board of Trustees meeting, which took place in May.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.

On that note, Kenya’s Genge music, a distinctively Kenyan sound pioneered by the Calif Records trio of producer Clemmo and rappers Jua Cali and Nonini, has been included in the considerations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In addition to Genge music, the Grammys have also included other prominent African music genres such as Bongo Flava, Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Ndombolo.

“A track and singles category that recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent. Highlighting regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions, the category includes but is not limited to the Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz genres, “ the Recording Academy said.

“Local music” making it to the Grammys has undoubtedly excited top Genge stars such as Nonini, Jua Cali and Mejja.

Jua Cali exclaimed: “Ngeli bado ni ya Genge! Mama We Made It!”

The US-based Nonini added: “I think it’s only right that I update all by bio’s online! Kwani Kesho? Also just spoken to an insider from the Grammys all they have told me is that it was a battle to get Genge the Genre listed.”

Mejja on his part shouted out Genge trailblazers, writing: “Respect to my Godfathers – Juacali na Clemmo na mbogi ya Calif. Mliona vision tukasonga nayo, wengi wakatukanwa tukazidi Mungu halali. Tumekufa nayo na tutazikwa nayo!”

What a major coup for Genge music, which has long been considered substandard by some.