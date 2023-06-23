Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua and comedian Eric Omondi appear to be in consensus about the local gospel music industry.

Months after the funnyman called out the gospel ministers for failing the entire music industry, Mr Mutua has come out to blast the gospel music fraternity.

The former KFCB CEO complained that gospel stars have caused him the most untold frustration since he took over at MCSK.

“Since I joined MCSK a year ago, the people who have caused me the most pain and frustrated my efforts to revive the music industry are the so-called gospel artists,” he wrote on social media.

Mutua said Eric Omondi might have been justified to bash the gospel music industry.

“I think Eric Omondi was right. Something is wrong. We have lots of performers and few real gospel artists. SAD!” Ezekiel added.

