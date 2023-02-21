Celebrated praise and worship singer Mercy Masika has dismissed claims that the local gospel music industry is on its knees.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Jambo, Masika responded to claims by comedian Eric Omondi that top gospel singers like herself were failing the local gospel industry.

Mercy Masika said she has not stopped singing and lamented that people stopped watching music online.

“It is something we are working on. Nowadays, most people go online to watch comedy and what they want. I have not stopped singing,” she told presenter Massawe Japanni.

The award-winning musician added that the gospel music industry is not on the decline. She however acknowledged there are ups and downs and a bit of relaxation.

“The gospel industry shows the real picture that anyone goes through, there are ups and downs,” she explained.

“It is possible that there is a relaxation in places, but that does not mean that the gospel is fading, I feel that there is a greater liberation at this time than at any other time.”

Check out Mercy Masika’s latest release, ‘Evidence’ below.