Government Unveils New Plan To Toll Major Roads

Kenyans may soon have to pay to use any highway in the country after the Ministry of Transport revealed its new Draft Tolling Policy.

Initially, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had proposed tolling only select major routes, but Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has now confirmed the plan to extend charges to the entire road network.

From Monday, February 24, 2025, Kenyans are invited to share their perspectives through public participation sessions, with Chirchir promising that public feedback will shape the policy’s final form. According to the ministry, the goal is to raise funds to build, maintain, and rehabilitate critical road infrastructure such as the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway and the Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway.

The new proposal builds on the success of the Nairobi Expressway toll model. In the policy published in February 2025, the ministry cites poor infrastructure as a significant barrier to the country’s economic growth.

One excerpt explains, “In that regard, and noting that the transport infrastructure is capital intensive, this Policy is an important tool developed to provide a stream of additional funds directly from the road users cost-effectively and equitably.”

Unlike previous approaches that required toll-free alternative routes, the plan states otherwise. “Roads, where tolls are collected, will not be required to have dedicated toll-free alternative routes,”thika the draft policy continues. This means that all highway users will need to pay the proposed fee, which will vary based on factors such as development costs and results from user surveys.

Meanwhile, the ministry has pledged to review the toll policy every 10 years to ensure it remains effective and fair. How Kenyans will respond during the consultation process—and how their feedback may influence the final regulations—remains to be seen.