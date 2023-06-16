Multimedia journalist Ciru Muriuki is moving on to better things after being laid off by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) last year.

In a social media announcement on Wednesday, June 14, the media personality revealed her next move while reintroducing herself to her followers.

She described herself as a millennial mentor and storyteller as she prepares to share her knowledge on ‘The Undiscovered Podcast’.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Ciru, the Millennial Mentor. I’m a story teller, and I love to learn and consume knowledge,” she wrote.

Ciru acknowledged facing challenges during the last three years.

“Life has tried to show me dust these past three years…but your girl is still standing! You’ll see more of me on your timeline and on @theundiscoveredpod with THE @charlesjouda. How about we do this together?”

Ciru Muriuki will be co-hosting the ‘The Undiscovered Podcast’ with actor Charles Ouda. The podcast delves into various topics such as art, culture, music, and engages in conversations surrounding these aspects of life.

“We have been cooking this up for a few months now, and we can’t wait for you to hear it,” said the podcasters.