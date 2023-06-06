On Monday, a medical officer at Ichuni Girls High School in Kisii County, was presented before the Keroka Law Court on charges of defiling a student.

Henry Nyarango is said to have sexually abused a Form Two student who sought treatment at the school’s medical facility.

The court heard that the medic defiled the student on June 2. Court documents indicate that the 15-year-old student reported that Nyarango waylaid her as she returned from the toilet and raped her.

Nyarango, who was on duty at the health facility on the night of the incident, allegedly pursued the plaintiff into the toilet located within the facility, where she had gone to answer a call of nature, and repeatedly defiled her.

He was immediately arrested and charged with defilement contrary to section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, 2006.

He faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with the minor contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act.

The medic denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Kimtai Matata who released him on Sh100,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The magistrate warned the accused against interfering with or threatening the appellant upon securing release.

“You must make sure that you observe peace at all times and not seek to threaten witnesses,” said Matata.

The matter will be mentioned on June 8.