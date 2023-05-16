Corporate Communications Specialist Pauline Njoroge has opened up to the public about the painful loss of her unborn children.

As the world marked Mother’s Day on Sunday, the popular digital strategist stunned Kenyans on social media when she revealed that she was pregnant with twins before she suffered a miscarriage.

Pauline did not reveal the timelines but did note that she had carried the twins for a few months.

“Not long ago I carried twins in my womb and they brought me the most fulfilling joy. Those few months made part of my life’s happiest days, and I was ever smiling. One of my close friends even nicknamed me Mama Happiness,” she wrote.

Pauline said the loss caused her unimaginable pain that took months to dissipate. She also pointed out how she was forced to keep a strong face in public owing to her leadership position.

“Losing my unborn children crashed me… watching as they disappeared in a pool of blood caused me unexplainable pain. For several months I was an emotional mess and nothing could comfort me. I broke down a million times and tears became my daily food. Out here I kept a strong face because sometimes as women and leaders, we do not have the luxury of breaking down in public no matter what is happening internally.”

The communications consultant expressed gratitude for her support system and also sent out a message to other mothers.

“I am grateful for the strong support system in my life, which carried me through this period and for God’s grace. For every mother out there, it is such a blessing to carry life and bring it to this world. Always treasure it. Happy Mother’s Day,” Pauline Njoroge wrote.