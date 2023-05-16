Celebrity musician Akothee has announced her post-wedding plans, revealing her desire to get pregnant for her new hubby Denis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer.

Taking to social media Monday, May 15, the businesswoman mentioned that they have not had the chance to go for their honeymoon.

Akothee wrote: “Wedding is the beginning of living together and knowing each other better. I don’t think I will ever have another beautiful wedding like this one, the next one will be a unique one too 🤣🤣. We haven’t even opened our wedding gifts 🤣🤣🤣🤣, my husband left for work immediately after a rest of two weeks. We haven’t gotten time to go for Honey Moon.”

The mother of five said she intends to put her career on hold to focus on her love life and start a family. She mentioned that her doctor advised her to wait until after the wedding to try and have a baby.

“Days are running and the year is getting closer, we are not pregnant yet. I think I am too stressed. So I want to put everything on Hold and concentrate on my love life. If I don’t get pregnant between now and July, every other thing will wait. My Dr @swaleh__md told me to hold on until after the wedding, she told me clearly that weddings drain energy therefore I might not get pregnant that soon 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 or I might lose the pregnancy again 🙏 when I received my periods I was mad at myself. Daktari you were right,” Akothee said.

The singer said she wants to give birth to her second last-born baby this year, meaning her goal is to be a mother of seven.

“Now you guys, Give me time. I will take a break from everyone and everything including social media. Allow me to look for my second last Born baby before we talk about other things 💋

“I want to be a mother this year. Omondi the 7th dwaro Nyathi misteromosh ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️ My husband has ordered I quit social media, stop working and leave Kenya Before Friday,” Akothee concluded.