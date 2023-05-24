Safaricom has recently introduced a new service that enables its customers to request airtime from their friends and family.

This convenient service is available to both Safaricom PrePay and PostPay Subscribers, with the exception of subscribers who are currently on roaming services.

Users have the option to request Safaricom airtime ranging from Ksh 10 up to Ksh 100 from their close contacts.

To initiate a Niokolee request, follow these steps:

Dial *444# from your Safaricom line. Choose “Niokolee” and then select “Request Kredo.” Enter the Safaricom number from which you would like to request credit. Select the desired Predefined Airtime amount and submit your request. Wait for the Safaricom number user to either accept or decline your request.

To accept a Niokolee request, follow these steps:

You will receive a notification from the number 44444, which will ask you to either “Accept” or “Decline” the request. If you choose to accept the request, the specified amount will be transferred from your account to the requester’s account. Both the sender and recipient will receive notifications confirming the completion of the transaction.

Safaricom has also introduced the Niokolee Gift feature as part of the Niokolee Menu.

Similar to Sambaza, the Share Kredo option allows you to transfer credit from one Safaricom number to another Safaricom number.

Unlike the Niokolee request service, the Niokolee Gift is not prompted by a specific request from another customer. It is a voluntary act of sharing credit.

The recipient of the shared credit does not need to initiate the process or prompt the sender.

However, it’s important to note that this service offers special predefined airtime bundles, and these bundles come with a specific validity period.