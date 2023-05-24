Seasoned Kenyan journalist Ferdinand Omondi has ended his eight-year tenure at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Omondi officially announced his departure from the renowned media organization.

The journo expressed gratitude for the valuable experience gained during his time at the BBC East Africa Bureau, which not only sharpened his journalism skills but also broadened his perspectives.

While hinting at pursuing new opportunities, Omondi refrained from disclosing his future endeavors.

Today, I close this wonderful chapter of my life at the BBC after 8 years.

I have grown, I have learned, I have thrived.

I leave with a grateful heart and fond memories.

Storytelling is what I do best. And I’m excited for what the universe has next for me on my plate. My story… pic.twitter.com/KE2QtHqJ4G — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) May 23, 2023



Omondi initially embarked on his media career as an actor in the popular high school drama series “Tahidi High.”

He later transitioned to sports reporting at Citizen TV before joining KTN and NTV between 2012 and 2014, where he served as a sports reporter and subsequently as a Coast Bureau reporter.