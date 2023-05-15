Pastor Angela Musyoka shared her story with Turning Point, narrating how losing her sight changed her life.

Can you give us a brief history of yourself?

I was born a healthy person in Kitui County but got raised in Nairobi. I grew up being full of life, studied, and later got employed at Yana Tyres as a personal secretary to my boss. It was there that I met the love of my life and we later got married and had two children.

We were a happy couple to the point that I quit my job and started a school where I was the principal.

What happened when you first noticed your loss of sight?

As I was busy conducting my business, I first noticed my loss of sight when I was teaching. I went to write on the blackboard and noticed that I couldn’t see well; it was blurry. When it happened for the second time, it raised an alarm, and I sought medical advice. To my shock, after a check-up, I received the heartbreaking news that I was suffering from retinitis pigmentosa. This inherited condition affects veins leading to a lack of vitamin E. The condition can’t be corrected, and the only thing that could be offered was counseling.

How did you receive the news?

I saw the world crashing on my head; I couldn’t absorb the news softly. It was one of the toughest journeys I have ever walked, just when I was at the peak of success, that’s when the calamity struck in. I went home a broken soul full of thoughts and worries. It took me time before I broke the news to my family.

What happened after you lost your sight?

Having limited time for my visibility, I became more prayerful. Prayers were my main comfort as my vision was dying slowly. In 2008, I slept, and when I woke up the following morning, I couldn’t see. At first, I thought it was still dark, but when my daughter came to wake me up, that’s when it dawned on me that I could no longer see. I couldn’t even break it to my daughter that it had finally happened. This is where my hardest journey started. I faced rejection from all corners, was called names that some I can’t even wish to repeat, and lost friends, including my own husband. I fought with evil spirits until I became scared of my house.

What do you mean by saying that you fought with evil spirits?

By the time I lost sight, my husband was working in South Africa, so I was left with my two children. Being alone in the bedroom, at first, I thought I was dreaming, but when the dramas extended each passing day, that’s when I learned that I was being attacked by evil spirits. They could come, take away my blanket, and toss my bed upside down. Sometimes, they could climb the bed and pull me down.

Did you tell anyone about the evil spirits?

I tried to get hold of my blanket when the drama started, and that’s where my hand landed on something that I can’t even describe; the touch gave me goosebumps. I also tried to share my predicaments with my husband, but he kept me off, claiming that I was being brainwashed by the church.

Is that the point where you got divorced?

He tried at first, but our parents intervened, but since he was determined, he went on for the second time when I was at my lowest. I was being spoon-fed like a baby, but that didn’t deter him.

How did you recover from all of this?

My recovery journey was full of hills. I developed a heart problem that saw me frequent the hospital, but counselling was the therapy that got me back on my feet. I had to let bygones be bygones and start my life from scratch. Peace was my main goal, which I managed to achieve, and salvation became my strength. Even though losing my sight at that age knocked me down, acceptance was my life bailout. I became a source of hope to many by sharing my life journey.

What advice do you have for those who are facing similar challenges?

To those in similar situations, take heart. Dust yourself off and move on. No one will pull you out of that situation other than you making the right move.